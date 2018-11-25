First Alert: Rain returns later today

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Another warm day is in store for central and south Alabama! Highs will warm to close to 70 degrees this afternoon. The chance for rain also returns today as our next front approaches from the west. A few showers are possible this afternoon, then more showers will arrive by the evening. Tonight won’t be a washout, but about 50% of you will experience rain. The clouds and rain ahead of the front will arrive by early evening in our western counties first, then move across the state and exit our eastern counties by early Monday morning. This will be mostly a rain event, but a few thunderstorms could pop up as well.