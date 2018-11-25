Warmer with a few showers Sunday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Sunday is starting cool with areas of dense fog this morning. We’ll warm up quickly this afternoon, though, with highs close to 70 degrees. The chance for rain also returns today as our next front approaches from the west. A few showers are possible this afternoon, then more showers will arrive by the evening. The clouds and rain ahead of the front will arrive by early evening in our western counties first, then move across the state and exit our eastern counties by early Monday morning. This will be mostly a rain event, but a few thunderstorms could pop up as well.