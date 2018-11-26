Dothan man stabbed during argument, woman arrested

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Dothan Police Department has arrested a woman in connection with a domestic related murder.
DPD reports 26-year-old Nafeesah Shante Thomas has been arrested and charged with murder after she allegedly stabbed 32-year-old Mikel Cummings with a kitchen knife during an argument. Officers responded to the 400 block of Florida Ave., where they found Cummings with a stab wound to his chest.
Cummings was taken to Southeast Health and underwent emergency surgery, but he succumbed to his injury.
Thomas is being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.