First Alert: Cold air returns

In it’s wake, cooler air and breezy conditions will start to settle in. Expect a stiff northwest wind through the morning with temperatures trickling into the upper 40s. Skies will gradually become mostly sunny from west to east after morning, but temperatures really won’t move much. Clear skies and slackening winds will allow very cold air to settle into the area overnight. Lows will drop below freezing with upper 20s expected across central Alabama. Highs tomorrow struggle to make it to 50 degrees with another cold night below freezing. The workweek appears generally dry and mostly sunny with our next shot of rain holding off until the weekend.