Former Fever Star Athlete dead in apparent accidental shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A University of Alabama student and former Fever Star Athlete is dead after an accidental shooting Saturday.
According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of Parkview Dr. on an accidental shooting call, where they found a 19-year-old University of Alabama student dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Blake Jefferson Underwood by his father, Jeff Underwood.
Underwood’s father reached out to WSFA about his son’s death. He was a two-time Fever Star Athlete of the Week while attending St. James High School, and he was selected twice by the Montgomery Quarterback Club as the private school selectee. According to his father, Underwood had several offers to play Division 1 football, but he decided to forego next level sports and pursue a degree in law, while majoring in business.
Underwood made the Dean’s List his freshman year, as well as the Society of Black Scholars, and he was notified on the day of his death of his acceptance into the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.
Police say the shooting appears to be the result of improper handling of a pistol, and no foul play is suspected. Jeff Underwood hopes his son’s death will help save others.
