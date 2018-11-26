Troy police investigate fatal weekend shooting

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting of a Troy resident over the weekend.
According to Chief Randall Barr, officers responded to the 600 block of Pike County Road 7749 Saturday night. At the scene, they found 33-year-old Sequoia Harris suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Harris was taken to the emergency room at Troy Regional Medical Center and died shortly after arrival.
Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call the Troy Police Department or their secret witness line at 334-566-5555.
