Use temporary credit card number to protect yourself Cyber Monday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. Experts say more than 160 million people are expected to hit the stores and the internet, searching for unbeatable bargains.
“Many people are not only going into the stores but they’re actually going online and seeing what the best deals are,” said Kemberley Washington, a certified public accountant.
According to the Better Business Bureau, Americans bought over $2 billion worth of merchandise last Cyber Monday and some projections say they’ll buy even more this year.
“You definitely want to check out television sets, they are usually priced at deep discounts,” Washington said. “The health watches, too, like the Fitbit and things of that nature.”
Yet, before you dive into internet discounts, you’ll want to take precautions.
“Definitely want to make sure it’s a reputable site so check the browser, make sure to secure site before entering credit card information,” Washington said.
Experts say many banks and credit card companies will give you a temporary credit card number and asking for one could help keep your information from reaching cyber criminals, according to Dustin Puryear, CEO of Puryear IT in Baton Rouge.
“Those credit card numbers will last for several hours or several days, depending on how you configure it. It will expire eventually so even if someone gets it, it doesn’t matter, and you never expose your real credit card number,” Puryear said.
Even so, when choosing where to shop online, it’s important to be a little picky -- not every website is worth your time. In fact, some could be looking to scam you.
Be careful when clicking on advertisements, you maybe taken to fraudulent websites that look like the real thing. Using a search engine could be dicey, too. You’ll likely get a lot of ad responses that may not be legitimate.
Though Small Business Saturday is already in the books, local vendors maybe on board with Cyber Monday, giving you another chance to shop small.
“Check and see whether your favorite company here in New Orleans or the surrounding areas are doing a deal and make sure your support local,” Washington said.
Experts say if you even suspect your computer is infected with a virus, you’ll want to hold off on Internet shopping. Also avoid public Internet because others can track your moves online.
