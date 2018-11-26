Veteran finds his ‘Trump 2020’ flag burned on his porch

BURLINGTON, VT (WCAX/CNN) - Gus Kline says he woke up and saw something unusual Sunday morning.
"I noticed that the flagpole was laying on the ground," Kline recalled.
His “Trump 2020” flag that was attached to pole was missing.
"I looked on the front porch and I see some cloth on the front porch,” Kline said. “It looked like it was burned."
He was right. The veteran, who served two terms in Afghanistan, was left with a destroyed flag and a bunch of questions.
"I was in bed sleeping along with my family and I don't know if this flag was on fire when they threw it on my front porch. I can assume it wasn't. But if it was, that's not right at all," Kline said.
Neighbors were shocked to hear what happened in the front yard of the Kline’s North Avenue home.
“Kind of worried cause stuff like that doesn't happen in this neighborhood," neighbor Paul Bevino said.
Kline knows he lives in a blue state, but he welcomes anyone to sit down and share their views with him. He disapproves of any kind of vandalism.
"Knowing that there’s people out here who do this, there is fear in my mind and it’s not right,” Kline said. “I should be able to come and go as I want and we should be able to sleep at night in our own property, so there is fear.”
Each burnt piece of flag fuels Klein's fire to push even harder the next two years.
“It’s not, it’s not like it’s going to stop me for believing in who, campaigning for who I believe is right for the United States,” Kline said.
