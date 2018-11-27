4-alarm fire collapses roof at apartment building in Dallas

DALLAS (RNN) - The roof of a three-story apartment building collapsed as firefighters battled the blaze.
The fire escalated from a three-alarm to a four-alarm fire because firefighters were trapped or in danger in the structure. All firefighters were rescued.
Dallas Fire and Rescue told local media that residents were evacuated from the building.
It’s not clear if there are any injuries, but ambulances are on scene, and EMT’s are treating people.
