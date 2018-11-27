Dothan City school leaders vote to consolidate schools

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Some students in Dothan City Schools system will take buses and have their parents drop them off at a different school than the one they attend now starting in 2019.
Dothan City School Board members held a special board meeting Monday to vote on a restructuring plan for the district. After months of discussion meetings as a board and with the community, the board voted to move forward in consolidating the system, implementing Superintendent Dr. Phyllis Edwards' recommendation.
Edwards recommended the system adopt Option 5, which will put kindergarten through sixth grade at the elementary level. Dothan High School would serve seventh through ninth grade and Northview would serve tenth through twelfth.
The schools that would close include Honeysuckle, Cloverdale, Grandview, and Montana Magnet. Instead of magnet schools, Dr. Edwards is recommending that schools become signature schools that offer specialized learning programs.
Five board members voted in favor of the option (Brenda Guilford - District 1, Franklin Jones - 2, Susan Vierkandt -3, Brett Strickland - 4, and Chairman Mike Schmitz)
Two board members opposed the option. (Amy Bonds - District 5 and Chris Maddox - District 6)
Maddox says he has concerns about closing the top performing schools.
“Four of the best in the state of Alabama. That is disappointing,” Maddox stated. “It’s disappointing, but that’s what the board has voted to do. I can’t speak for her (Amy Bonds), but we will do what we can to continue to make the system the best we can.”
Some magnet school parents had expressed they’d leave the system with the current magnet school being eliminated. Supt. Edwards says she believes the change is for the good of all students and hopes they will stay.
“I would like to see them stay with us to make this the very best school system. I would hope that they would come and see what the new school system is going to be and offer their gifts and talents,” said Dr. Edwards.
At the next board meeting, Edwards says she plans to present a task list of next steps in the implementation process for next school year. She hopes that school administration and students will know which school they will attend by February or March.
