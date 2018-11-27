FIRST ALERT: Cold air is here!

Highs stay in the upper 40s and will plummet back down into the upper 20s overnight tonight. That will mean another widespread freeze for the entire viewing area. After Wednesday morning, a slow warming trend will kick in, taking us into the 60s by Thursday. A few showers will be possible by late Friday night with rain and storms likely Saturday. That Saturday system still carries at least some risk for strong to severe storms, but new guidance this morning suggests this threat is rather limited. Still several days out, a lot can change and it’s wise to stay up to date on the latest forecast updates.