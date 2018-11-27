GivingTuesday focuses on giving back to organizations that help communities

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - After Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s Giving Tuesday. Americans are asked to dig deep and donate to their favorite charities. Giving Tuesday is a national movement that focuses on groups that work in and impact local communities.
Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 by the 92nd street Y in New York. It’s strategically scheduled for the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and right after the official start of the Christmas shopping season. Last year, Giving Tuesday raised more than $300 million in 150 countries.
Giving Tuesday is a largely on-line campaign that uses the power of social media to encourage people to contribute as much as they can in one day to the charities of their choice. If you participate, you’re encouraged to use the hashtag #GivingTuesday on social media.
