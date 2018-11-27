Judicial appointment creates all-female bench in Montgomery district

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Monet Gaines to serve as a Montgomery District Court Judge.
Judge Monet Gaines will fill the district court vacancy created by now-Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool. This appointment is significant, creating an all-female district court bench in the 15th Judicial Circuit. Monet Gaines is also the wife of sitting Montgomery Circuit Judge J.R. Gaines.
Pool was elected for a term that begins in 2019, but Ivey appointed him to begin serving in circuit court immediately to alleviate the building case backlog. Pool’s position was previously held by former Judge Roman Shaul, who resigned earlier this year.
