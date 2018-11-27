Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigating mid-November shooting on Hwy. 29 North in Opelika

Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigating mid-November shooting on Hwy. 29 North in Opelika
Shakela Minnifield, Opelika shooting suspect
By Alex Jones | November 27, 2018 at 1:14 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 3:41 PM

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Hwy. 29 North in Opelika on Nov. 16.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of U.S. Hwy. 29 North on Nov. 16 with reports of a gunshot victim just after 7:30 p.m. CST.

They found the male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. There is no word on the current state of his injuries.

The LCSO has an active warrant for the arrest of 34-year-old Shakela Shanae Minnifield of Opelika on charges of domestic violence and felony assault.

If you know of Minnifield’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact LCSO at (334) 749-5651.

Shakela Shanae Minnifield On November 16, 2018 at approximately 7:33 PM/CST Lee County Deputies responded to the 5400...

Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office Investigations on Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.