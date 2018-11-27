NRA gun instructor charged in doctor’s accidental shooting death

HELENA, MT (KTVH-DT/CNN) - A lobbyist and former candidate for the state's legislature is facing charges in the shooting death of a doctor.
Gregg Trude – described by the Missoulian as the executive director of Right to Life of Montana - is accused of firing a gun that killed Dr. Eugene Walton in the parking lot of a former Helena Kmart store in October.
According to Trude's Linked In profile, he is also an NRA rifle and hand gun instructor.
Original reports said Walton was returning home from a hunting trip with Trude when a rifle went off, hitting Walton in the chest.
He died a short time later at a hospital.
Trude is being charged with two felonies: negligent homicide and tampering with evidence.
He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 11.
Trude ran for a state legislature seat this year but lost in the Republican primary.
