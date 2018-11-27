Plan targeting school funds now on hold as Selma financial struggles continue

SELMA, AL (WSFA) -A plan to shore up Selma’s city finances by stopping a payment to the public school system is on hold. The city council proposed halting the $400,000 payment in hopes of hiring back laid-off workers.
Selma City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Avis Williams, said taking money away from students is not the answer and addressed the city council Monday during its work session in hopes of reminding them of one thing.
“We need the city backing us,” said Dr. Avis Williams.
This comes just one week after the council voted to stop a $400,000 payment that was originally passed back in 1982. That payment represents a portion of sales tax revenue which goes to the school system.
“I was shocked and concerned primarily because there had not been a discussion prior to this," said Dr. Williams, who pointed out that it’s not the only money the school system gets from the city. The schools district also receives ad valorem taxes and taxes from the sale of alcohol and cigarettes. But the sales tax revenue they receive monthly plays a role in providing key resources to students.
“It is a part of our overall budget," Williams said. "It goes towards everything from salaries to utility bills and student furniture. It has a variety of uses. It certainly is instrumental in educating our 3,040 students each year.”
Camella Holloway doesn’t believe the council’s decision is the right decision. She came to support Dr. Williams not only as a product of Selma City Schools, but as a parent of a 10th grader.
“I am very fearful," Holloway said. “She only has two years left and we want to stay in Selma. We need to unite for our children.”
Dr. Williams says she’s pleased with the council’s willingness to enter a dialogue, and she’s optimistic the money will not be taken away from students.
“From the sound of tonight I feel hopeful that won’t happen. My anticipation is we can move forward and find a better way for us to communicate and work together. And for the city to understand what student first means to us,” said Dr. Williams.
Dr. Williams believes the council and school system will be able to discuss this further by the end of this week or beginning of next week.
The mayor has proposed several other ways to fix Selma’s budget issues, including a sales tax increase. But so far, he and the council have not seen eye to eye.
A budget shortfall forced the city to put into effect city wide layoffs earlier this year.
