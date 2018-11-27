Report: Gus Malzahn offered reduced buyout

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Auburn coach Gus Malzahn “is on the verge” of accepting a reduced buyout and other limitations to remain the university’s head football coach, according to a report from AuburnUndercover.
The amount the buyout would be reduced wasn’t specified. Also, any coaching changes on Malzahn’s staff would have to be revenue-neutral, according to the AuburnUndercover report.
The report also stated that Auburn President Steven Leath made the new offer to Malzahn in a meeting Sunday.
Malzahn reportedly has a buyout of about $32 million after reaching a new contract with the university after last season.
There have been reports that Auburn officials have reached out to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, but Stoops denied talking or meeting with anyone from the university – calling it “ridiculous," according USA Today’s George Schroeder.
WSFA 12 News has reached out to the Auburn University Athletics Department for comment on the reports.
Auburn finished the 2018 regular season 7-5 after a 52-21 loss to Alabama. Auburn will play in a bowl game which will be announced Sunday.
