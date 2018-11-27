Scammers go after college students as ‘easy targets’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The college years are supposed to be some of the best years of your young life. For many young students it’s their first time on their own. Sadly, scammers know that too. Consumer experts say college students are usually easy targets. One thing to watch out for is job offers sent to your email address or posted on bulletin boards.
"They offer a lot of time flexible hours and great pay,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau. “So, it looks inviting, but beware because you don't know where they are coming from. In fact, they could ask you to go online and enter personal and financial information like they are going to put you on the payroll."
If a job offer sends you to a website, make sure it starts with "https" at the beginning, those are the most secure. Another heads up for college students, keep your personal information in a safe place.
“You also need to make sure you don’t leave your student ID, driver’s license, social security card, don’t leave that laying around your dorm,” Smitherman said. “You don’t really know who’s coming in and out. A lot of those people who steal your ID are people you know.”
If you feel like you’ve been scammed you can check out the Better Business Bureau’s “Scam Tracker” which lists reported scams all over the country.
