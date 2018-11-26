SEC encouraging fans to use ticket exchange

THE SEC says there are key distinguishing factors to look for when purchasing tickets from someone you do not know. Valid tickets will have an authentic SEC holographic foil strip on the back of the ticket. Within that foil, SEC circle logos and the words “Southeastern Conference” will appear and disappear when slowly rotating the ticket back and forth. Also, the white yard lines and the lettering on the front of the ticket are embossed. You can feel this by rubbing a finger over those areas.