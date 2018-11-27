SEC FanFare to be held before championship game

ATLANTA, GA (WSFA) - Before the SEC Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday, followers of both schools and the conference will have multiple opportunities to enjoy the history surrounding the SEC, and the title game.
SEC FanFare begins on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center, Halls C1-C3. On Saturday, the action begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. at the Center.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children less than 12 years of age. FanFare features celebrity quarterbacks tossing passes to fans, football-related race courses, school pep rallies and appearances by Tim Tebow and other football greats as well as media favorites such as Paul Finebaum and Laura Rutledge.
The weekend has become one of the biggest stages in all of sports, resulting in significant security measures during both the FanFare event and the game. For more information, visit this site.
And for those not familiar with the game’s location, a site also lists parking spaces that are available, how much places cost and the distance they are from the stadium.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.