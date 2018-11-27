Selma police investigating 2 fatal shootings

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Police are investigating fatal shootings that took the lives of two Selma men over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Jermaine Sanders, 42, died from gunshot wounds suffered on Thursday in the 1800 block of Church Street, police said.
He was one of two men found when police responded to a call at about 8:15 p.m. concerning gunshot victims. Sanders was airlifted to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Andre Edwards, 40, also of Selma, suffered non -ife-threatening injuries and was taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, police said.
Both men were shot while they were inside a vehicle, police said.
On Friday, officers responded at about 11:50 p.m. to Cheers Package Store where they found gunshot victim Andre Ellis, 35. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The investigations into the crimes are ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shootings should contact Selma police or Dallas County CrimeStoppers.
