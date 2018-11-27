Selma teen driver dies eluding police

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - A Selma teen is dead after a police chase ended with his car leaving the road and striking a tree.
Jamar Pritchett, 19, died over the weekend when he attempted to elude police who answered a call about a man with a small rifle in the parking lot of Michael’s Pub on U.S. 80.
Police arrived and said Pritchett left the Pub in a Ford Crown Victoria. Officers tried to stop him on Alabama 219, police said.
Pritchett failed to stop for officers, including Selma police and Dallas County sheriff deputies. The chase continued at high speeds through the Selma and Valley Grande areas, police said, adding that officers slowed their pursuit as the suspect began driving recklessly.
Pritchett's vehicle then went airborne and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dallas County Coroner, police said.
Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier has asked the Alabama State Troopers to investigate the accident. In addition to weapons charges, Pritchett had an outstanding felony warrant for burglary, police said.
