‘Spongebob Squarepants’ creator dies

(RNN) - Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the iconic Nickelodeon cartoon “Spongebob Squarepants,” has died.
Nickelodeon announced his death on Twitter.
He said he had been diagnosed with ALS in 2017.
The cartoon show featured a sponge who - like the theme song said - lived in a pineapple under the sea.
The exploits of Spongebob, Squidward, Sandy Cheeks and Mr. Crabs have been entertaining young and old for 12 seasons.
The show started in 1999 and has more than 240 episodes. It also included two full-length, which included the likes of “Baywatch” star David Hasselhoff.
The cartoon, one of Nickelodeon’s star shows, also drew the star power of late Rock legend David Bowie, who guest starred as the voice of Lord Royal Highness in the episode “Atlantis Squarepantis.”
Other stars whose voices appeared in the cartoon included Michael McKean, Amy Sedaris, Lewis Black, J.K. Simmons, Andy Samberg, Aubrey Plaza, Johnny Depp, Craig Ferguson, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Pink, LeBron James, Robin Williams, Mark Hamill, Patton Oswalt, and many more.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.