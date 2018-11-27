Suspect arrested in Demopolis double homicide

DEMOPOLIS, AL (WSFA) - A suspect in a Demopolis double homicide has been arrested.
Demopolis police say they’ve arrested 21-year-old Anthony Bernard Collier in connection to the Sunday morning shooting, in which two people died. Two others were injured but are expected to recover.
Police say Collier faces one count of manslaughter. Investigators have declined for now to say what the motive was or whether Collier will face any additional charges.
24-year old Jasmine Washington and 27-year old Laderrus Gilbert died after being shot. The shootings happened on Fields Street near Highway 80 in Demopolis.
