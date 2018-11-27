Trial continued for doctor accused in federal pill mill investigation

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Until recently, Dr. Richard Stehl was on the judicial fast-track, scheduled to stand trial on two drug distribution counts in November for his alleged role in running a pill mill by reportedly prescribing opioids and controlled substances to patients who didn’t need the medications.
Stehl was arrested at his East Montgomery practice “Health Care on Demand” and escorted out in shackles by federal agents in August during a DEA raid.
New court documents indicate Stehl's case will now be tried in June 2019, at his request.
According to filings over the last 30 days, several issues prompted the delay.
First, Stehl’s attorney, Andrew Skier, wrote in a motion that the government has control of Stehl’s liquid assets, which is making it difficult to pay his legal fees. This could disrupt representation for the trial and if convicted, any subsequent issues on appeal. As for current income, bond conditions prohibit Stehl from practicing medicine or leaving his house. This issue is still under litigation.
Second, the continuance will give Stehl additional time for possible future settlement negotiations with the government. Other documents suggested federal prosecutors would hand down a superseding indictment in this case by the end of November if the former trial date did not change.
“Should the trial date be delayed, the Government can and will delay the timing of any superseding indictment until such time as fully informed negotiations have taken place,” Skier’s motion stated.
Skier told WSFA 12 News Stehl is looking forward to his day in court.
“The continuance of his trial is no reflection on the merits of the case, but instead was requested in order to allow proper preparation for a lengthy trial,” Skier stated. “There has been no change in our position that Richard Stehl is innocent of the charges against him.”
