Troy hospital unveils new cancer center

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on a new cancer center that it hopes will make a big difference in the community.
The Troy Regional Cancer Center was created to meet the needs of cancer patients who had to travel out of town to receive chemotherapy treatments.
“We’re hopeful to be able to provide pretty much the same treatments they would get at the large cities," said Dr. Tom Brown. "We also follow the national guidelines. When new drugs get approved - when they’re FDA approved, we’ll have them available here. We’re hoping to really make a center here that they can come to that’s close to home and save them potentially 45 minutes to an hour.”
The facility has been over a year in the making.
