WATCH: Kirk Jay’s latest performance on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Kirk Jay is on fire, but it’s up to voters to keep his flame lit in the latest round on NBC’s “The Voice.”
Monday night, Jay belted out a version of Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road,” which was decided on by his fans. He started at the keyboard, then took the mic and headed out to the edge of the stage to touch some fans' hands.
A crowd of fans in Montgomery gathered to watch the show at B.B. King’s Blues Club at Wind Creek Casino. NBC featured a brief segment from the club, featuring WSFA 12 News' Tonya Terry and some fans introducing Jay’s performance.
Jay is one of 11 finalists attempting to move on to the next round. America is voting now and will decided which one contestant gets cut in Tuesday night’s broadcast.
