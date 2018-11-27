WSFA’s Tonya Terry introduces Kirk Jay on NBC’s “The Voice”

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery resident Kirk Jay is one of the remaining 11 contestants on NBC’s “The Voice,” and for many local fans gathered at B.B. King’s Blues Club in Montgomery, Monday night was a time to watch his latest performance.
The segment was introduced to a national audience from the club by WSFA 12 News' very own Tonya Terry.
“We are here to support a hometown guy. This guy came from Bay Minette, Alabama, but he’s been living in Montgomery for a while and he’s performed on this stage behind me so many times," Terry said.
Also at Monday night’s viewing party was self-proclaimed Kirk Jay “super fan," Sandra Gibbs. Gibbs first saw and met Jay two years ago.
“I came to B.B. King’s back in August 2016 with family," she said. “I met him, took pictures with him, had a good time, bought my shirt and I’m just a fan of him,” Gibbs exclaimed.
Gibbs said when she first saw Jay she knew he was going to do big things.
“He’s on his way. His dreams are coming true. He said he was going to do great things and he did," Gibbs added.
If you haven’t already, there is still time to vote for Jay. Voting closes on Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. To find out if Jay made it into the top ten, watch NBC’s “The Voice” on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.