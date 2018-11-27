12-year-old injured in Galleria shooting released from hospital

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Good news today on the status of the 12-year-old girl wounded on Thanksgiving in the Galleria Mall shooting.
According to her mother, Molly is doing well tonight.
“The CT scan showed that she has a fractured rib, but her spine was not touched,” Molly’s mother, Julie Moore Bennett, says on Facebook, “The bullet will stay where it is and shouldn’t cause her any more trouble.”
She has been discharged from children’s hospital at this time.
