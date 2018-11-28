AL congressional leaders line up behind farmers hit by Hurricane Michael

“In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, I have been on the ground in the Wiregrass on several occasions, most recently with USDA Secretary Perdue, to assess the damage to our local agriculture and hear directly from our farmers about what they are facing. These hardworking men and women need assistance in the rebuilding process, and it is imperative that these Alabama farmers be prioritized in any recovery efforts. I am committed to working alongside my colleagues in Congress to deliver meaningful help to these individuals who have suffered tremendous loss to their livelihoods.”

U.S. Rep. Martha Roby