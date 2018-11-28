Alabama’s Kirk Jay voted into Top 10 on ‘The Voice’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - America voted, and Alabama’s own Kirk Jay is moving on in “The Voice” competition.
Jay, a Montgomery resident, was voted into the Top 10, which was announced during Tuesday night’s results show.
Kirk and the rest of Team Blake performed “Dixieland Delight” on Tuesday night’s show.
Jay performed Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” on Monday night’s “The Voice.”
A crowd of fans in Montgomery gathered to watch the show at B.B. King’s Blues Club at Wind Creek Casino. NBC featured a brief segment from the club, featuring WSFA 12 News' Tonya Terry and some fans introducing Jay’s performance.
