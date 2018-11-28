1 arrested after police chase from Millbrook into Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man was arrested in Millbrook after a police chase early Tuesday morning.
According to Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson, officers responded to the 100 block of Oak Tree Road at around 1 a.m. on a report of suspects going through vehicles. When they arrived, they saw a black Chevy Tahoe leave the area, and it refused to stop for the officers.
Officers pursued the vehicle east on Highway 14, turning south on Main Street, and continuing to I-65 toward Montgomery. The pursuit ended on Kimball Street, when the vehicle collided with a guardrail.
Multiple suspects fled on foot, but officers were able to apprehend one suspect, identified as 23-year-old Keldrick Keondre Miles. He was placed in the Elmore County Jail and charged with first degree receiving stolen property; more charges are pending.
The suspect vehicle had been reported stolen in Montgomery, and items believed to have been stolen were recovered in the vehicle.
