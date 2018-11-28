Body located in ditch by ALDOT workers in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) workers located a body on Wednesday morning while cutting the right of way and spraying for weeds near the intersection of Mae Hinton Drive and Highway 69 South.
Officials say investigators responded to the location and recovered the remains of what appeared to be an elderly white male from a hole that was located in a ditch near the roadway. The hole was apparently hidden from view due to the tall grass and weeds in the area.
The identity of the person cannot be confirmed at this time, according to officials.
Based on the clothing of the man and the location of the body, officials say it appears to be 80-year-old John Malcolm Ellis, who was reported missing from his residence near this location on Oct. 15.
A positive identification is pending autopsy results.
