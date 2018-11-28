Class-action suit filed against commission over U.S. Space and Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Supreme court says a class action case against one of the state’s busiest and most popular tourist attractions will move forward.
We’re talking about the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville. We’ve been tracking this case since 2014.
Current and former employees joined forces to sue the center. They claim they weren’t paid for working state holidays.
Attorneys representing the employees say U.S. Space & Rocket Center workers are employees of the State of Alabama.
That means they are entitled to receive state employment benefits guaranteed to them by Alabama law.
In the past, representatives for the Space & Rocket Center have not commented on the pending litigation.
