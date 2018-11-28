Cold Sunshine

We’re frozen! Temperatures are down into the 20s across much of the area this morning. It’s about as cold as we’ve been this Fall, but we’re about to turn the corner with warmer air waiting to arrive. Sunshine today will warm us up into the lower 50s. Still way below average, but slightly warmer than yesterday. Temperatures overnight tonight will drop into the 30s, but likely a shade above the freezing mark. Highs in the 60s arrive tomorrow and we’ll be close to 70 degrees by Friday. Our next weather maker arrives Friday night into early Saturday with rain and thunderstorms. A few stronger storms may be possible, but the overall risk appears limited at this time.