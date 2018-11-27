Dash cam footage captures highway fireball in TN school bus crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN (WAFF) - With no time to spare, a Tennessee state trooper managed to save a man trapped in his burning car in a fiery school bus crash.
New dash cam video showed what the brave trooper and other first responders were up against.
Trooper Jon Judge was glad he was in the right place at the right time when he saw a Lincoln County school bus and SUV collide on Huntsville Highway early Monday around 6:40 a.m. The bus driver was on his way to start picking up students so there were no children on board.
“Thank God I was right there and able to provide assistance very quickly,” Trooper Judge stated.
He was the first on the scene because of his proximity. The camera in his patrol car was recording as flames quickly spread to both vehicles, filling the highway with thick black smoke.
"I made contact with the bus driver and he seemed to be fine at the time. I went over the SUV that had crashed into the bus and the utility pole. I observed the driver pinned in with the dashboard collapsed on his legs. The car was smoking really heavy and then fire started," Trooper Judge said.
He grabbed a fire extinguisher from his car and tried to put the fire out, but those attempts were unsuccessful so he rushed to the passenger side and crawled into the SUV.
"The driver was in a lot of pain but I told him we had to get him out because we weren't going to leave him there and let him burn," Judge stated.
He knew that every second counted.
“I told him we needed to go right now and he moved his legs a little bit and I was able to get him freed of the wreckage. I pulled him out and away from the vehicle before it erupted in flames,” the trooper said.
Judge's actions are being called heroic, but he says it was just another day on patrol.
“I was doing my job,” he added. “All of us were lucky that we didn’t have fatal crash out of this. I’m glad I was at where I saw it. Because there’s no doubt in my mind that if I didn’t pull him out, he would have been dead.”
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the bus was trying to turn onto Houk Lane when it struck the SUV. The SUV then hit a utility pole and caught fire. The bus was disabled and was also ravaged by fire.
The driver of the SUV was taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. On Tuesday, troopers said he was listed in stable condition.
The bus driver had some chest pains and he was transported to the hospital. Troopers said he was expected to be released on Tuesday. He was cited for failure to exercise due care and failure to yield the right of way to the oncoming SUV. He was issued two citations.
“By state law, we are required to inspect the school buses. This school bus met all of the requirements by the inspection that we do. This was a driver error in this crash- failing to yield. It just turned in front of oncoming traffic and thank the good Lord above that there were no kids on the bus at the time of the crash,” said Sgt. Chris Hannah.
Keith Gill, Transportation Supervisor for Lincoln County Schools, showed troopers what was left of both the bus and SUV on Tuesday.
"It's a miracle we don't have anyone more severely injured that we did. The driver of the other vehicle is very fortunate and blessed to have gotten out of this situation alive. His injuries were serious but it could have been much worse," Gill said.
The bus driver has 28 years of experience.
“He’s been an excellent driver for us,” Gill added. “Never had any issues. It was an accident, just an unfortunate accident. Thankfully no children were involved and all of the emergency services were there. They did a tremendous job. We hate that it happened but we’re glad that it worked out as well as it has.”
As for what's left of the school bus, the Lincoln County Board of Education has decided to allow local fire departments to use it for training.
“Hopefully we never have this kind of incident again but they would be more aware of how the buses are put together and the best way to extricate or get into a bus and put a bus fire out,” Gill explained.
