East AL high school students explore STEM opportunities

LOACHAPOKA, AL (WSFA) - Students at Loachapoka High School got a taste of the different avenues available after graduation on Wednesday.
Loachapoka High officials have combined the college and career fair with STEM day, and now students are getting the opportunity to talk to different schools as well as get hands on experience operating robotics and looking at computer coding.
“That’s the future right now. Everything deals with either science, technology, engineering or math,” said Loachapoka High Counselor Theresa Owen. “We actually have a very strong robotics program here. We are actually teaching some of the STEM programs that we’ve implemented. Basically though the STEM careers, we are trying to expose the students to it and we are going forward with a big initiative with that. We actually went to 1-to-1 this year, so all of our students have chrome books so they have technology at their fingertips in all of their classrooms. So, we are just trying to now incorporate that into what careers they can use with their STEM knowledge.”
This is the first year that the school has combined the college and career fair with STEM day and officials say this is their biggest turn out yet, and they’re hoping to continue to grow next year.
