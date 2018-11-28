Editorial:The Last Straw

The notion of getting rid of plastic straws and replacing them with paper ones solves nothing. Think of the trees that will die! I was just on a vacation. I had to use an average of two paper straws per drink as the straws started to fall apart during the drinking process. Have you ever attempted to drink a milk shake from a paper straw? Apparently, this push to eliminate plastic straws is due to some concerned about wild sea creatures choking on the straws. Maybe these plastic straw haters could direct resources to programs designed to teach these creatures not to eat the plastic straws. (that was a joke people….but come on?)