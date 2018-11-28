Financial aid coming to south AL after Hurricane Michael

GORDON, AL (WSFA) - Hurricane Michael has come and gone, but the impact of the storm still lingers in the Wiregrass. Although Alabama didn’t qualify for individual assistance from FEMA - there are other opportunities now available for those who are still dealing with clean-up.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has set up help centers with representatives to assist people in applying for low-interest loans.
“People can apply for up to $200,000 to repair their homes and up to $40,000 for renters or homeowners to replace damaged property such as cars,” said Public Affairs Specialist, Julie Garrett. “If you have damage to your home and maybe you have trees down or you don’t know how you’re going to afford to have that tree work done to get them off your property. Or let’s say you have home owners insurance and the deductible is pretty high and you’re feeling stressed about how you’re going to make a payment, you can apply for a loan to pay it back.”
No collateral is need for those applying for loans for $25,000 or less.
The SBA is also offering loans for business owners to get money to make repairs to their property or supplement economic loss if for example a restaurant owner had to toss food because of loss of power during the storm. The Economic Injury loss loan is available regardless of whether a business owner had property loss.
Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.
Interest rates are as low as 3.675 percent for businesses, 2.5 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 2 percent for homeowners and renters
Applying for the loan is free and people interested need to bring an ID, know their address, social security number, and will be asked about their insurance to start the application process.
The application takes about 2 to 3 weeks to process and 2 to 5 days for money to be distributed.
“You can get this money sometimes faster than insurance and when you get your insurance money, you can use that money to pay down your loan,” Garrett said.
People living in Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties are eligible to apply.
To meet with an agent in person you can visit help centers in Houston and Geneva County.
Houston County
Gordon Senior Citizens Building
Gordon, AL 36343
Opening: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 at 11 a.m.
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturdays, 9 a.m. – noon
Closed: Sundays
Closes: Saturday, Dec. 8 at noon
Geneva County
Slocomb Volunteer Fire Department
Slocomb, AL 36375
Opening: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 at 11 a.m.
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Closed: Sundays
Closes: Saturday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m.
If you are not able to visit a center, you can complete an application online at www.disasterloan@sba.gov or call 800-659-2955.
