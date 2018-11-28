Former Lanier HS teacher arrested for student sex charge

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Public School system says a former teacher at Lanier High School has been arrested and charged with having sexual relations with a minor.
The system’s superintendent, Dr. Ann Roy Moore, released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying:
“We are shocked to hear of this allegation,” said Moore. “We support law enforcement in their work to get to the truth in this matter. Any person found guilty of putting a child’s safety at risk, should be punished to the full extent of the law.”
The Montgomery Police Department confirms the suspect is 24-year-old Natasha Patronsky. She’s charged with “school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.”
The investigation started on Nov. 16. MPD identified the minor only as a male student.
Patronsky surrendered to police Wednesday and was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where bail was set at $7,500.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.