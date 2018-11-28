15 indicted in SC prison ‘sextortion’ scheme that targeted U.S. military members

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC/WIS) - Federal, state and military authorities say contraband cellphones are at the center of a “sextortion” scheme organized by inmates within South Carolina prisons against U.S. military service members.
U.S. District Attorney Sherri Lydon announced indictments of 15 people Wednesday resulting from a two-year investigation called “Operation: Surprise Party.”
Investigators allege the 15 people inside and outside the Department of Corrections used the cellphones to extort money from more than 400 service members through online dating websites and posed as young women, investigators say.
"After meeting the military servicemen on the website, the allegation is that the inmate would then send them nude pictures of young women, the pictures they had obtained through the internet," Lydon said.
According to the indictment, the inmate would then ask for nude pictures in return.
"Later, after the exchange of the pictures, the inmate would call the serviceman, claiming to be the father of the young woman," Lydon said.
Investigators say the inmate would demand money in exchange for not reporting the officers to authorities for having nude photos of an "underage" woman. Military members would pay money out of fear they would lose their careers over possessing what they were led to believe was child pornography, investigators say.
Andrew Goodridge, special agent-in-charge of the Carolinas field office of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, said 442 Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps members from across the United States lost a combined $560,000 in the scheme.
NCIS launched the investigation in January 2017 and said it was the first phase. More than 250 additional people are being investigated and face potential future prosecution.
“South Carolina inmates, aided through outside civilian associates, identified and targeted military service members through social media forums and online dating websites,” Goodridge said.
Goodridge said numerous federal and state agencies in South Carolina and North Carolina executed five arrest warrants, served five summonses and interviewed five inmates on money laundering, extortion and wire fraud tied to the alleged sextortion ring.
“The message should be loud and clear: anyone who targets our military service members will be investigated and pursued for criminal prosecution,” Goodridge said.
IRS Criminal Investigations Special Agent in Charge Matthew Line said the accused used a network of bank accounts, money transfer services, online payment services and prepaid debit and credit cards to spend the money.
“These prison inmates, they did not act alone,” Line said. “They utilized friends and family members outside of prison in order to assist them in laundering these illegal proceeds.”
"These indictments are just one step in holding the inmates and the defendants on the outside who allegedly assisted them accountable," Lydon said. "We do not lock up criminals only to have them go to prison and continue their criminal conduct. It is the unfettered use of contraband cellphones that allows inmates to continue harming the citizens of South Carolina."
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Brian Stirling again raised concerns about his agency’s inability to legally block signals of contraband cellphones from inside penal institutions.
“I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve had to talk about these cellphones and the problems that they cause,” Stirling said. “They’re physically incarcerated but as you see today, virtually, they’re out there among us. They are on the internet, they are able to continue their schemes from behind bars and continue their criminal ways. Unfettered access to the outside world needs to stop. We need relief and we need it now.”
He says the corrections department is having to spend millions on netting to prevent people from throwing cellphones over the fences, new technology, hiring more officers and investigators.
In addition to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, NCIS, the South Carolina Department of Corrections and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations, agents from U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Command, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Department of Defense Criminal Investigative Services, the United States Marshals Service, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have worked together in the ongoing investigation.
