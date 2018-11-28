2 killed in three-vehicle crash in Chilton County

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash in Chilton County.
According to Cpl. Jesse Thornton, Alabama State Troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 31 near the 214 mile marker, about two miles south of Clanton, on Tuesday at 2:35 p.m. Marjorie Beck Butler, 46, and Rhonda Renee Vickers, 62, both from Anniston, died when the 2000 Mitsubishi Montero driven by Butler side-swiped a 1978 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, then collided with a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer.
There were no other injuries. Troopers continue to investigate.
