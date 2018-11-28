LAMP holds forum to address mental health challenges for high-achieving students

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Loveless Academic Magnet Program held an event Tuesday night as part of its Courageous Conversations series. This week’s topic was “Supporting Your Children through Anxiety, Transitions and Depression”. Parents and teachers were invited to come get tools and resources to help better deal with students who may be suffering from anxiety or other mental health struggles related to academic and social pressures.
The event featured two guest speakers, both counselors who work with teenagers.
Nancy Thomas, a licensed counselor and one of the speakers, said there are a number of challenges facing students.
“The level of anxiety and stress that our culture is experiencing has gone up significantly in the last five to 10 years, but particularly the last three to five," Thomas said. “People are unsure of how to address it. Part of it has to do with the change in our culture, the violence in our culture, the change in family structure...parents not being at home as much as they were. What we’re having is a lot of fallout from all of that.”
She said a number of a her clients are students in magnet programs, and she knows there is an added level of pressure of high achievers.
“Kids begin feel like everything, the weight of the world, the weight of the family and the weight of the future is on their shoulders,” Thomas said.
Thomas said social media creates 24/7 screen time which keeps students' homes from being a “safe haven” from what’s going on in the world and social sphere. She said that plays a role in anxiety. She said learning institutions need to work toward balance.
Meeting attendees received information about the cycle of anxiety and things to look for as their children head into different transitions in life.
The Council on Substance Abuse was also at the meeting.
