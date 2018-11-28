The Latest: GOP US Sen. Hyde-Smith wins divisive runoff

The Latest: GOP US Sen. Hyde-Smith wins divisive runoff
Appointed Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, center, greets neighbors at her Brookhaven, Miss., precinct after voting Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in her runoff race against Democrat Mike Espy. (Donna Campbell/The Daily Leader via AP) (Donna Campbell)
November 27, 2018 at 11:38 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 9:28 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on a U.S. Senate runoff election in Mississippi (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has won a divisive Mississippi runoff to remain in office.

In Tuesday's race, 59-year-old Hyde-Smith defeated Democrat Mike Espy, a former U.S. agriculture secretary who hoped to become Mississippi's first African-American senator since Reconstruction.

The win allows Hyde-Smith to complete the final two years of Sen. Thad Cochran's six-year term. Cochran retired in April. Hyde-Smith was appointed to temporarily succeed him.

In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, Mike Espy, a former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary, speaks to college and high school students in a small forum on education in Jackson, Miss. The last U.S. Senate race of the midterms was coming to a close Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, as Mississippi residents chose between Cindy Hyde-Smith, a white Republican Senate appointee whose "public hanging" comments angered many people, and Espy, a black Democrat who was agriculture secretary when Bill Clinton was in the White House. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, Mike Espy, a former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary, speaks to college and high school students in a small forum on education in Jackson, Miss. The last U.S. Senate race of the midterms was coming to a close Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, as Mississippi residents chose between Cindy Hyde-Smith, a white Republican Senate appointee whose "public hanging" comments angered many people, and Espy, a black Democrat who was agriculture secretary when Bill Clinton was in the White House. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) (AP)

The win makes her the first woman elected to Congress from Mississippi.

The runoff was rocked by a video showing her praise a supporter by saying she'd attend a "public hanging" if he invited her. She called it an "exaggerated expression of regard." The comment made Mississippi's history of racist lynchings a runoff theme.

President Donald Trump endorsed Hyde-Smith and rallied for her after the comments became public.

Republicans will now hold 53 of 100 Senate seats.

___

8:25 p.m.

Supporters of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy are gathered for an election night party at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson.

Espy is trying to become the state's first African-American U.S. senator since the Reconstruction era after the Civil War. He is trying to unseat Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, a Republican who is backed by President Donald Trump.

Susan Fino, left, holds a sign for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy and Logan Liddy holds one for Susan Liddy, a candidate for judge in the Chancery Court, District 18, Place 1 race at the Oxford Community Center in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. Mississippians are casting their ballots in runoff elections, including a U.S. Senate race pitting Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith against Democrat Mike Espy. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)
Susan Fino, left, holds a sign for U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy and Logan Liddy holds one for Susan Liddy, a candidate for judge in the Chancery Court, District 18, Place 1 race at the Oxford Community Center in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. Mississippians are casting their ballots in runoff elections, including a U.S. Senate race pitting Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith against Democrat Mike Espy. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP) (AP)

Hyde-Smith has been serving in the Senate under a temporary appointment since April, when Gov. Phil Bryant chose her to temporarily succeed the retired Sen. Thad Cochran, a fellow Republican.

After polls closed Tuesday night, a diverse group of Espy supporters listened to rhythm and blues music in a room with an oversized American flag hanging behind a lectern where he's expected to speak.

Espy is a former congressman and U.S. agriculture secretary.

____

7 p.m.

Polls have closed in Mississippi as voters in the last midterm U.S. Senate race choose between a Republican backed by President Donald Trump and a Democrat who was agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton.

The race was rocked by incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith's video-recorded comment praising a supporter by saying she'd attend a "public hanging" if he invited her.

The comments by Hyde-Smith, who is white, cast a spotlight on Mississippi's history of racist violence. Trump endorsed her, supported her in the wake of the comments, and rallied for her the day before the runoff.

Poll worker Phyllis Johnson puts stickers that read "I Voted" in a basket at a table at the polls at the Oxford Conference Center in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Mississippi voters are deciding the last U.S. Senate race of the midterms, choosing between Espy and Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)
Poll worker Phyllis Johnson puts stickers that read "I Voted" in a basket at a table at the polls at the Oxford Conference Center in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Mississippi voters are deciding the last U.S. Senate race of the midterms, choosing between Espy and Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP) (AP)

Democrat Mike Espy would be Mississippi's first African-American senator since Reconstruction. He capitalized on Hyde-Smith's comments, portraying himself as someone who wouldn't embarrass Mississippi.

Hyde-Smith was appointed temporary successor to retired Republican Sen. Thad Cochran in April.

Tuesday's winner gets the last two years of Cochran's term.

___

6:50 p.m.

The pace of voter turnout was increasing late in the day as Mississippi residents decided a contentious special election for a U.S. Senate seat.

Tuesday's runoff pitted a Republican backed by President Donald Trump against a Democrat who's a former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary.

Appointed Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy are competing for the final two years of a term started by retired Republican Sen. Thad Cochran.

Democrat Mike Espy leaves his precinct after voting in a runoff election Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 in Ridgeland, Miss. Mississippi voters are deciding the last U.S. Senate race of the midterms, choosing between Espy and Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Democrat Mike Espy leaves his precinct after voting in a runoff election Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 in Ridgeland, Miss. Mississippi voters are deciding the last U.S. Senate race of the midterms, choosing between Espy and Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (AP)

Observers for the secretary of state's office estimate that 30 to 40 percent of registered voters are showing up at many precincts. The spokeswoman for the office, Leah Rupp Smith, says that's higher than earlier in the day.

___

6 p.m.

Major League Baseball will set new procedures for vetting political contributions after giving $5,000 to Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi and then asking for the money back after her remarks about a "public hanging."

Federal Election Commission records show MLB's political action committee made $472,500 in political contributions from the start of 2017 through this Oct. 17. That included two contributions of $2,500 to Hyde-Smith's campaign on June 26 and Sept. 24 this year. Her video-recorded remark was released later.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that the league's lobbyists "had a lot of discretion" with political contributions, and there's "going to be additional oversight here in New York."

MLB intends to have its legislative affairs committee discuss new procedures before making decisions.

____

Democrat Mike Espy speaks with reporters after voting in a runoff election Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 in Ridgeland, Miss. Mississippi voters are deciding the last U.S. Senate race of the midterms, choosing between Espy and Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Democrat Mike Espy speaks with reporters after voting in a runoff election Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 in Ridgeland, Miss. Mississippi voters are deciding the last U.S. Senate race of the midterms, choosing between Espy and Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (AP)

5:40 p.m.

Some Mississippi voters are shrugging off a Republican Senate candidate's statement about a "public hanging," while others say they view it as disqualifying.

The Senate race involving Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy intensified after a video was published showing her praising a supporter by saying she'd attend a public hanging if the supporter asked. Hyde-Smith apologized, saying she meant it only as "exaggerated expression of regard," and denied she meant any harm toward anyone.

That's how Libby Moore, a 64-year-old teacher voting in Jackson, is taking the comment. Moore, who is white, says it was "a stupid thing to say" by also says she doesn't think Hyde-Smith "meant anything racist."

But 60-year-old Charles Connley of Picayune says the comment "really offended me." The black man says the comment foreclosed any chance that he would vote for Hyde-Smith.

__

11:35 a.m.

Mississippi secretary of state spokeswoman Leah Rupp Smith says turnout for a heated U.S. Senate runoff is "steady but slow."

Kathleen McCann walks to cast her vote in a runoff election Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 in Gulfport, Miss. Mississippi voters are deciding the last U.S. Senate race of the midterms, choosing between Democrat Mike Espy and Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. (John Fitzhugh/The Sun Herald via AP)
Kathleen McCann walks to cast her vote in a runoff election Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 in Gulfport, Miss. Mississippi voters are deciding the last U.S. Senate race of the midterms, choosing between Democrat Mike Espy and Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. (John Fitzhugh/The Sun Herald via AP) (AP)

Tuesday's election pitted a white Republican backed by President Donald Trump against a black Democrat who's a former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary.

Appointed Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy are competing for the final two years of a term started by retired Republican Sen. Thad Cochran.

Zakiya (zah-KEE-ah) Summers is an election commissioner in the state's largest county, Hinds. She says she hasn't seen long lines.

Hinds County is largely African-American, and high turnout there is important to Espy as he seeks to become Mississippi's first black U.S. senator since Reconstruction.

___

2 a.m.

Mississippi voters are deciding the last U.S. Senate race of the midterms, choosing between a white Republican backed by President Donald Trump and a black Democrat who was agriculture secretary when Bill Clinton was in the White House.

History will be made either way in Tuesday's runoff: Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith would be the first woman elected to Congress from Mississippi, and Democrat Mike Espy would be the state's first African-American senator since Reconstruction.

L.M. Walker shows his identification to vote in a runoff election Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 in Gulfport, Miss. Mississippi voters are deciding the last U.S. Senate race of the midterms, choosing between Democrat Mike Espy and Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. (John Fitzhugh/The Sun Herald via AP)
L.M. Walker shows his identification to vote in a runoff election Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 in Gulfport, Miss. Mississippi voters are deciding the last U.S. Senate race of the midterms, choosing between Democrat Mike Espy and Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. (John Fitzhugh/The Sun Herald via AP) (AP)

Mississippi's racist past became a dominant theme after Hyde-Smith praised a supporter by saying she would attend a "public hanging" if the supporter invited her.

Hyde-Smith was appointed temporary successor to retired Republican Sen. Thad Cochran in April.

Tuesday's winner gets the last two years of Cochran's term.