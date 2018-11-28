6 packages taken from front porch of Troy home; 2 arrested

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department arrested two men in connection with stealing packages from a front porch.
According to Chief Randall Barr, officers arrested Dustin Tommy Senn, 38, of Goshen and Larry Douglas Davis III, 28, of Brundidge Tuesday. They were charged with fourth degree theft of property.
Troy police were alerted of the theft Tuesday afternoon, when a resident on Wilson Drive reported seeing two men take several packages off the front porch of a house in the 300 block of the street and put them in the back of a grey Toyota pickup.
Investigators stopped the vehicle on Henderson Highway and found six packages in the back, all addressed to the home from which they were taken.
Senn and Davis were taken into custody and booked in the Troy City Jail. They have since been released on bond.
