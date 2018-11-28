2A Semifinal preview Highland Home and Luverne clash for the second time this season

HIGHLAND HOME, AL (WSFA) - Highland Home head coach Phillip Coggins made one thing very clear.
“We talk about winning a state championship all the time. That was our goal since day one,” Coggins said.
There’s no doubt his team feels the exact same way.
“It hasn’t been done in Highland Home history so we want to be the first to do something in history,” said Flying Squadron senior Donaven Roberson.
Twenty-one years ago Highland Home and Luverne met up in the semifinals, and Friday they’ll do it again. The Flying Squadron has never won a state championship, and in order to punch their ticket to the title game, they have to get past a tough Luverne squad for the second time this season.
“We’ve got to control the line of scrimmage and do a good job of tackling in space. We did a good job of that the first time we played them. We gotta control their special teams. They’re really good on special teams. We know it’s gonna be a challenge. We have to play well to have an opportunity,” Coggins said.
“Their speed and their elusiveness, If we contain outside and do our job, we will be perfectly fine,” explained Roberson.
Luverne is also preparing for the match up on Friday with an identical record. Only one blemish on the year so far and that loss actually came to Highland Home back in October. So is revenge on the Tigers mind?
Luverne senior Krishaun Hamilton smiled and said, "We want some revenge cause they're out there talking too. We want to go out there and beat them."
“Getting that second opportunity is huge for us because we felt like we left a lot on the field that first game just in our execution and things that we just didn’t do a very good jo,,” said Luverne Tigers head coach Scott Rials.
Behind a strong defense the Tigers will look to head to the state title game for the first time since 2003.
"It's an amazing feeling. it's something we've talked about since the summer and just knowing that we're almost there we need to go out there and just do what it takes to get to where we want to be." said Luverne quarterback Dionte Brantley.
Kickoff for this monster 2A semifinal game is at 7 p.m., and we will have your highlights.
