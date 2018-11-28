Rules changes, young stars put NFL at top of ratings game

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reacts after throwing a touchdown pass during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans. The record-setting quarterback will go for an 11th straight win after a season-opening loss, when the Saints visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File) (Butch Dill)