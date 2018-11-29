Alabama’s official 2018 state Christmas tree arrives at Capitol

By WSFA Staff | November 29, 2018 at 2:56 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 2:57 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama’s official state Christmas tree for 2018 has arrived at the Capitol and will be illuminated in a ceremony set to take place in the near future.

The tree, a 35 foot tall Eastern Red Cedar, was grown in Bullock County and donated by Mr. and Mrs. Ray Allen of Fitzpatrick, the second year in a row their tree has been given the honor.

The tree will be decorated after it’s secured to its perch at the top of the Capitol’s steps on the building’s west side facing historic Dexter Avenue.

A lighting ceremony will be held on Friday, December 7, at 5:30 p.m.

The 2018 Alabama state Christmas tree is lifted from a truck before being placed at the top of the Capitol's stairs to overlook Dexter Avenue. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

