Alabama’s official 2018 state Christmas tree arrives at Capitol

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama’s official state Christmas tree for 2018 has arrived at the Capitol and will be illuminated in a ceremony set to take place in the near future.
The tree, a 35 foot tall Eastern Red Cedar, was grown in Bullock County and donated by Mr. and Mrs. Ray Allen of Fitzpatrick, the second year in a row their tree has been given the honor.
The tree will be decorated after it’s secured to its perch at the top of the Capitol’s steps on the building’s west side facing historic Dexter Avenue.
A lighting ceremony will be held on Friday, December 7, at 5:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.