Andalusia looks to reach first title game since 1977

ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) - After two straight losses in the Class 4A state semifinals, a confident Andalusia Bulldogs team believes the third time is the charm.
“If we can get rolling early in the game, then we are going to roll all night and then we’re going to punch our ticket to the state championship,” said senior linebacker JW Jones.
Andalusia will try to clinch a spot in the Class 4A title game as they take on UMS-Wright, a team that has had the Bulldogs' number.
“We know we have a tough task in front of us, but we’re not worried about the opponent,” said head coach Trent Taylor. “We know we have a lot of respect for UMS.”
“We are 1-15 against UMS in the past years,” said Jones. “We beat them in the regular season last year but then they beat us in the semifinals.”
Getting to its third straight semifinals appearance wasn’t easy for Andalusia. The Bulldogs started the season 2-3 and knew changes had to be made - especially on offense. Since the changes, Andalusia has won seven of its last eight games, including five straight.
“The biggest thing is we had an all-state running back playing quarterback,” said Taylor. “We just had so many new faces and it was a deal where we felt like we gave our offensive line a better opportunity to be successful by going to something else.”
The changes have seemed to pay off as the Bulldogs are just two wins away from the ultimate goal.
“That would mean everything to me to get over there and win a state championship and to get coach Taylor one,” said senior running back Roosevelt Weaver.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.