Candyland returns to Andalusia

ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) - It’s that time of year in Andalusia!
The 5th annual Candyland opens this Friday on the courthouse square. The city started Candyland five years ago with the idea of bringing children downtown and helping them celebrate the Christmas season.
Candyland is made up of playhouses and a huge Christmas tree. Candyland helped Andalusia land one of the top destinations to visit during Christmas by County Living Magazine. The magazine ranked the city number 3 out of 30 cities.
